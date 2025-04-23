Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, And Billie Eilish Lead The AMA Nominations For 2025

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — CBS and Dick Clark Productions revealed the nominees for the 2025 American Music Awards, which will take place live from Las Vegas on Monday, May 26.

Hip-hop icon Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s nominations with a total of ten picks for 2025, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“GNX”), Song of the Year (“Not Like Us”), Collaboration of the Year (“Luther” with SZA), Favorite Music Video (“Not Like Us”), Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album (“GNX”), Favorite Hip-Hop Song (x3 – “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin, “Not Like Us,” and “Luther” with SZA).

The nominations line Lamar up to challenge the late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s record for the most awards in a single year should he win in all eight categories.

Post Malone is close behind with eight nominations this year, including nods for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“F-1 Trillion”), Song of the Year (“I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen), and Collaboration of the Year (x2 – “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen and “Fortnight” with Taylor Swift). He also picked up nominations for Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Album (“F-1 Trillion”), and Favorite Country Song (“I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen).

Billie Eilish erned seven nominations this year, including nods for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”), Song of the Year (“Birds of a Feather”), Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album (“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”), and Favorite Pop Song (“Birds of a Feather”).

First time nominee Chappell Roan also earned seven nominations, including picks for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”), Song of the Year (“Good Luck, Babe!”), Social Song of the Year (“HOT TO GO!”), Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album (“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”).

The “2025 American Music Awards” winners are selected by fans. Nominees are selected through fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. Fans can vote for their favorite artists at VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram profile in all award categories.

Voting closes on Thursday, May 15 at 11:59:59pm PT, with the exception of Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year, which will remain open through the first 30 minutes of the AMAs broadcast.