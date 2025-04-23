Beats + Bytes: Loafers, Trench Coats, and Baseball Caps

As a cultural marketing agency, you get to wear a lot of errrrr…. hats!

This month we launched a new campaign with LIDS and ’47 Brand called “Clean Up Season,” starring music artist Chelsea Cutler. To commemorate the start of baseball season, the campaign in collaboration with ’47 is prominently featured in 1,400 LIDS stores across America.

Last week, LIDS held an event at their 5th Avenue store premiering new customization technology and celebrating their new collaboration with Chelsea.

The roll-out tapped into some key trends:

Customization: LIDS is leveraging key trends with their new technology that makes no hat the same and offers the ability to bend your cap to perfection. We will see the demand for unique 1-of-1’s rise. Only at LIDS stores, can your customization dreams come true instantly.

IRL Retail Experiences: Between the event, a cool espresso martini bar activation, influencers running wild testing the new tech, press cameras flashing, and lots of networking, LIDS shows what can be achieved when you draw people into retail experiences.

Style Shifts: The campaign features loafers, socks, trench coats, and baseball caps; a chic new look for the LIDS storefronts across America.

Storytelling Through Influencers: The creator and influencer market is a great way to boost IRL experiences and storytelling. It’s not just about the 20 people in the building, but the tens of millions that are watching from their phones. As influencers go deeper into their niches and hone their storytelling craft, the content keeps getting more informative.

Musicians Are the Ultimate Influencers: Using major label recording artist Chelsea Cutler as the hero for this Spring campaign allows more reach, consumer touch points, talk-ability.

From my perspective, Nue lives at the intersection of brands, artists, and technology. We help brands break through the noise and make deeper connections with their consumers through strategic partnerships. We know how powerful music artists can be in this role by leveraging their voice, their image, their fanbase, and their creative potential. It resonates differently than other celebrity and influencer campaigns.

My favorite part about this campaign is the unique position LIDS can play in the music industry.

This partnership offers an opportunity for the music business and a clear advantage for retail brands like LIDS. A lot of artists can make hits that top the Billboard Charts, but not many artists can be on a billboard on top of LIDS stores to launch the new Spring season baseball collection.

See the campaign on socials here and here.