Miami Beach Convention Center Renews With OVG

MIAMI BEACH, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group (OVG) has renewed its partnership with the City of Miami Beach to continue managing South Florida’s largest event venue, the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC).

The MBCC features a 60,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, four junior ballrooms, 500,000 square feet of exhibition space, 84 breakout rooms, a striking Grand Lobby with pre-function areas, and 800 rooftop parking spaces. It also houses 2,100 miles of IT and communication cabling, as well as $10.2 million in public art installations.

This renewed agreement extends OVG’s long-standing relationship with the venue, which began over a decade ago under its former name, Spectra, until 2022. During its management tenure, OVG oversaw the MBCC’s $640 million renovation and expansion and helped the venue achieve the Silver Certificate for Sustainability & Social Impact from the Events Industry Council in 2024.

Newly added amenities include Venu, an upscale private event and meeting space, and Rum Room, a 1920s-inspired restaurant offering a tapas-style menu and a curated selection of South Florida rums.

Further enhancing the campus, the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel is scheduled to open in 2027. The hotel will be connected to the MBCC via skybridge, significantly expanding on-site hospitality options.

“This renewed partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to the City of Miami Beach,” said Greg O’Dell, President, Venue Management, Oak View Group. “We are proud to deliver exceptional customer experiences with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and continued facility improvements. We look forward to building on the MBCC’s success and deepening our community impact.”

“This renewed partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to the City of Miami Beach,” said Greg O’Dell, President, Venue Management, Oak View Group.“We are proud to deliver exceptional customer experiences with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and continued facility improvements. We look forward to building on the MBCC’s success and deepening our community impact.”