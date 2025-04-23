Brent Fedrizzi Re-Elected As President of NACPA’s Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The North American Concert Promoters Association (NACPA) has announced the election of industry veteran and AEG executive Brent Fedrizzi as president of its Board of Directors.

This marks Fedrizzi’s second term leading the concert promoters’ trade group. His first term concluded in 2022 when Jodi Goodman was elected to the position.

In addition to his new role at NACPA, Fedrizzi serves as President of AEG’s North American division, following his tenure as Co-President and COO of AEG Presents’ Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest operations.

Fedrizzi began his concert industry career in 1991 with Barry Fey in Denver. In 1998, he joined forces with Chuck Morris and Don Strasburg to launch Bill Graham Presents/Chuck Morris Presents, which laid the groundwork for what would become Live Nation in 2005.

He joined AEG in 2009, reuniting with Morris and Strasburg to launch the company’s Rocky Mountain division—now one of the most competitive music markets in the U.S.

Fedrizzi was elected during NACPA’s annual meeting on April 15 at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, held in conjunction with the Pollstar Live! conference.

Other board members elected at the meeting include:

Anthony Nicolaidis, Live Nation

Chuck Steedman, The Live Co.

Jodi Goodman, Live Nation

John Valentino, AEG

The meeting also featured presentations from three guest speakers: retiring LA Live President Lee Zeidman, Red Light Management GM and Head of Digital Strategy Taylor Bridode, and crisis management expert Jonathan Gilliam.

Additionally, NACPA members posed for their first group photo in over four decades. Check out the original photo taken at the organization’s inaugural meeting was back in 1989.