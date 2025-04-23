Santana Briefly Hospitalized, Postpones Multiple Shows

SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legend Carlos Santana multiple shows in Texas after he was briefly hospitalized due to illness.

According to TMZ, Santana was sent to the hospital after he collapsed during a sound check ahead of his scheduled performance at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on Tuesday.

The show on Tuesday was canceled, as was his scheduled performance at the Smart Financial Center in Sugarland, Texas, after Santana was discovered to be suffering from COVID as well.

“As some of you are aware, we postponed last night’s show in San Antonio. Unfortunately, out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to also postpone this evening’s show in Sugar Land. Carlos experienced dehydration yesterday, and has since tested positive for Covid. I am happy to report that Carlos is doing well and will be back on his US Tour this Friday in Thackerville, OK. We appreciate everyone’s well wishes and concern. Carlos is looking forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Fans were urged to hang on to their tickets for the rescheduled shows.

Santana is currently on the road in North America with his Oneness Tour 2025 with additional shows for the tour scheduled for Europe and the UK in June. He’s also slated to continue his Las Vegas residency later this year.