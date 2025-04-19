Vobile Completes Its Acquistion Of Audio Content ID Specialist Pex

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) — Vobile, a provider of digital content protection and transaction services, announced the completion of its acquisition of the audio content identification company Pex.

The deal will expand Vobile’s service offerings for the music industry, including digital audio and video content protection and monetization.

As part of the deal, Pex’s current team will officially become part of Vobile, the companies said.

“Vobile has been at the forefront of helping global entertainment companies to protect and monetize their content in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Yangbin Wang, Chairman and CEO of Vobile. “By integrating Pex’s advanced audio technologies, we are expanding our service capabilities to meet the growing needs of rightsholders, especially as generative AI reshapes the future of creativity.”

“Joining Vobile marks an exciting new chapter,” said Amadea Choplin, Chief Operating Officer at Pex. “Together at Vobile, we can make an even greater impact for our clients.”