Live Music Stocks Underperform Following Monday Pre-Markets Drop

(Hypebot) — Live music stocks followed the overall U.S. markets downward last week. On Monday morning, overall U.S. market futures fell as much as another 400 points.

Last week’s steeper declines for The Sphere and Venu suggest that factors like beyond general market sentiment may have been at play.

The US stock markets were closed on Friday April 18 for Easter, but during the four days prior.

Live Music Stocks vs. the Market April 14-17, 2025

Over this four-day trading period (note the Good Friday market closure on April 18th), all four of the highlighted live music stocks experienced a decline in their share prices. Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) saw the most significant drop at -4.23%, while Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) experienced the smallest decrease at -0.81%. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) and Venu Holding Corp. (VENU) also saw declines of -0.93% and -2.15% respectively.

Here’s a breakdown of how each of these live music stocks performed:

Stock Ticker Exchange Closing Price (April 14th, 2025) Closing Price (April 17th, 2025) Total Change Percentage Change LYV NYSE $128.40 $127.21 -$1.19 -0.93% MSGE NYSE $30.94 $30.69 -$0.25 -0.81% SPHR NASDAQ $26.50 $25.38 -$1.12 -4.23% VENU NYSEAM $8.37 $8.19 -$0.18 -2.15%

Overall Stock Market Performance (April 14th – 17th, 2025)

To provide a benchmark, let’s look at the performance of the major US stock market indices during the same period:

S&P 500: Started at approximately 4,968 and closed at around 4,960, showing a slight decrease of about -0.16% .

Started at approximately 4,968 and closed at around 4,960, showing a slight decrease of about . Dow Jones Industrial Average: Began at roughly 40,525 and finished near 39,142, marking a more substantial decline of approximately -3.41% .

Began at roughly 40,525 and finished near 39,142, marking a more substantial decline of approximately . NASDAQ Composite: Opened at around 16,831 and closed at approximately 16,286, representing a decrease of about -3.24%.

Reports indicated that concerns regarding potential trade restrictions and cautious signals from the Federal Reserve about interest rate cuts contributed to this downward pressure.

Live Music Stocks vs. The Overall Market: A Comparison

Comparing the performance of the live music stocks to the broader market reveals that the sector as a whole experienced a more pronounced downturn than the S&P 500. The average decline across the four live music stocks was roughly -2.03%.

Specifically:

LYV and MSGE ‘s declines were more significant than the S&P 500’s slight dip but less severe than the drops seen in the Dow Jones and NASDAQ.

and ‘s declines were more significant than the S&P 500’s slight dip but less severe than the drops seen in the Dow Jones and NASDAQ. SPHR and VENU underperformed all three major indices during this period, indicating potentially sector-specific headwinds or company-specific news impacting investor sentiment.

Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Market conditions and individual stock performance can be influenced by a wide range of factors, and past performance is not indicative of future results.