PSD Bank Nuremberg Announced As The New Naming Rights Partner At ARENA Nuremberg

NUREMBURG, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Germany’s PSD Bank Nuremberg has announced it has acquired the naming rights to ARENA Nuremberg.

The five-year naming rights deal, which takes effect on July 1, will see the venue renamed PSD Bank Nuremberg ARENA, succeeding Nürnberger Versicherung—a German insurance and financial services company that had sponsored the arena for more than two decades.

With seating for over 10,000 fans, ARENA Nuremberg is the largest multi-purpose arena in Northern Bavaria. It serves as the home ice for the Nuremberg Ice Tigers hockey team and the HC Erlangen handball team. The arena also hosts concerts, trade fairs, and other public events throughout the year.

Other financial terms of the naming rights partnership were not disclosed.

“As a cooperative bank, we want to promote sporting and cultural diversity in our region and be present there as a competent and trustworthy financial partner. An even greater benefit for us is the sponsorship of the ARENA Nuremberg, where international stars, top athletes, and major events have been generating excitement for almost 25 years. We want to benefit from this appeal, and we can hardly wait for things to finally get started in July,” said Helmut Hollweck, CEO of PSD Bank Nuremberg.

Jürgen Fottner, Managing Director of ARENA Nürnberg Betriebs GmbH, added: