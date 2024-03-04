Sublime With Rome Announces Farewell Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sublime with Rome, the band formed by members of the California Ska Band Sublime following the death of Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell, announced plans for the group’s final tour.

Sublime with Rome’s The Farewell Tour kicks off on April 11th at Hard Rock Live Tulsa in Oklahoma and wraps September 14th at Power & Light in Kansas City, Mo.

The touring members for this ﬁnal leg include Rome Ramirez, Joe Tomino on drums, Brian Allen (Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown) on the bass, and Gabrial McNair (No Doubt, Green Day), on the trombone/keys.

For the tour, Sublime with Rome will be supporting their final single, “Love Is Dangerous,” which is slated to hit streaming services and retail on April 5th.

“I’m beyond excited to announce our upcoming farewell tour! As we gear up to hit your city, the excitement is brewing. Get ready for an epic night ﬁlled with not only the Sublime hits but a special focus on never-before-heard SWR originals. This tour is a unique opportunity to celebrate the incredible journey we’ve had together with our fans. Join us for an unforgettable evening as we reminisce and create lifelong memories. Let’s make this farewell tour one for the books,” Rome said.

Founded by original members of the group Sublime following the death of Sublime’s co-founder and lead singer Bradley Nowell, the band originally toured under the name Sublime before a lawsuit in 2009 forced them to change names and relaunch as Sublime with Rome in 2010.

Since then, Sublime with Rome has continued to tour and release new music, including 2011’s Yours Truly, which peaked at #9 on the Billboard 200.

Tour Dates

4/11/24 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Live Tulsa

4/12/24 – Gonzales, TX – Cattle Country Music Fest

4/19/24 – Ledyard, CT – Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

4/20/24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

4/26/24 – Tucson, AZ – Pima County Fair

4/27/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

4/28/24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

5/10/24 – Maui, HI – The MayJah RayJah 2024

5/11/24 – Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024

5/31/24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

6/15/24 – Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventures Theme Park

8/10/24 – Victoriaville, QC – Rock La Cauze

8/14/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoor

8/15/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair

8/16/24 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

8/17/24 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Indiana

8/22/24 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

8/23/24 – Toronto, ON – Venue TBA

8/24/24 – New York, NY – Pier 17

8/25/24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

8/28/24 – Hanover, MD – The HALL @ Live!

8/29/24 – Manteo, NC – Venue TBA

8/30/24 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

8/31/24 – Charleston, SC – Fireﬂy Distillery

9/1/24 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

9/5/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s

9/12/24 – McHenry, IL – Rise Up McHenry

9/14/24 – Kansas City, MO – Power & Light