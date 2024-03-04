Live Nation To Continue $1500 Per Show On The Road Subsidies In 2024

(Hypebot) — Live Nation will continue its On The Road Again tour subsidies well into 2024, multiple sources tell Hypebot.

Since launching On The Road Again in September of last year, Live Nation-owned and operated clubs in the US and Canada have added $1,500 in gas and travel cash on top of performance compensation for both the headliner and support act.

Live Nation also dropped all merchandise fees at these same venues, and that policy has been extended indefinitely as well.

On The Road Again was designed to help touring artists struggling with rising costs and is funded “directly from the venue’s existing earnings,” with no increases to fans.

That drew fire from independent promoters and venues who, without the backing of a corporation the size of Live Nation, are less able to compete for artists by matching the additional compensation.