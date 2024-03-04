Barbie The Movie: In Concert Announces North American Summer Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation (LN) and Mattel, Inc. (Mattel) have joined forces to unveil an exciting venture – Barbie The Movie: In Concert. This live-to-film concert experience, produced by Overture Global Entertainment, will transform Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie to life with live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, a special and unique presentation from Executive Producer and Orchestrator Macy Schmidt’s all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra.

Starting July 2, the concert will embark on a journey to 37 cities, including a highlighted date on July 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Audiences across North America will witness the magic of Barbie Land, experiencing the live rendition of the film’s award-winning score. In contrast, the record-breaking film is projected onto a colossal LED screen above The Barbie Land Sinfonietta. This immersive experience, celebrating the highest-grossing movie of 2023, promises a unique adventure for fans of all ages. The tour will also feature limited-edition merchandise, photo opportunities, and more.

Presale tickets for Citi card members will be available starting March 5 at 10 am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Additional presales will follow throughout the week, leading to the general on-sale starting Friday (March 8) at 10 am local time via ticketmaster.com.

Schmidt, Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and the first woman of color orchestrator in Broadway history expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story. On top of getting to experience a film unlike ever before, Barbie The Movie: In Concert, audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best. Throughout this entire process, I’ve been so inspired by Mattel’s genuine commitment to everything this film stands for. I am particularly excited to partner with Mattel as I have long been inspired by Barbie’s purpose statement: ‘to inspire the limitless potential in every girl.’ It couldn’t be more aligned to have an all-women orchestra performing this film, bringing its message to life onstage.'”

Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel, shared his anticipation, stating, “The incredible talents of Macy Schmidt and The Barbie Land Sinfonietta guarantee an unparalleled and unforgettable adventure.”

Barbie, the full-length feature film, achieved immense success, receiving over 450 industry nominations and 120 wins, including eight Academy Award nominations. Its music earned 11 Grammy Award nominations, securing wins in key categories. Released worldwide on July 21, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures, Barbie became the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the highest-grossing in Warner Bros. history. Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie marks Mattel Films’ first theatrical production, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Overture Global Entertainment, led by Schmidt, is a full-service production company and consultancy specializing in large-scale global orchestra ventures. Partnering with The Sinfonietta, Overture aims to redefine live orchestra performances, making a mark in the film concert industry. Their collaboration seeks to commercialize film concerts and elevate the popularity of live-score and pop orchestra events.

Barbie: The Movie In Concert Dates:

July 2, 2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 3, 2024 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 5, 2024 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 6, 2024 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 7, 2024 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

July 8, 2024 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 9, 2024 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

July 10, 2024 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 12, 2024 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

July 13, 2024 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14, 2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

July 15, 2024 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theater

July 17, 2024 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20, 2024 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 21, 2024 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

July 25, 2024 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 26, 2024 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheater

July 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

July 28, 2024 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 31, 2024 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

August 2, 2024 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 3, 2024 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 4, 2024 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

August 6, 2024 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 7, 2024 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

August 8, 2024 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 9, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

August 10, 2024 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 11, 2024 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

August 12, 2024 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

August 14, 2024 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 15, 2024 Hartford, CT The XFINITY Theatre

August 16, 2024 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

August 17, 2024 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 18, 2024 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater