Barbie The Movie: In Concert Announces North American Summer Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation (LN) and Mattel, Inc. (Mattel) have joined forces to unveil an exciting venture – Barbie The Movie: In Concert. This live-to-film concert experience, produced by Overture Global Entertainment, will transform Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie to life with live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, a special and unique presentation from Executive Producer and Orchestrator Macy Schmidt’s all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra.
Starting July 2, the concert will embark on a journey to 37 cities, including a highlighted date on July 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Audiences across North America will witness the magic of Barbie Land, experiencing the live rendition of the film’s award-winning score. In contrast, the record-breaking film is projected onto a colossal LED screen above The Barbie Land Sinfonietta. This immersive experience, celebrating the highest-grossing movie of 2023, promises a unique adventure for fans of all ages. The tour will also feature limited-edition merchandise, photo opportunities, and more.
Presale tickets for Citi card members will be available starting March 5 at 10 am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Additional presales will follow throughout the week, leading to the general on-sale starting Friday (March 8) at 10 am local time via ticketmaster.com.
Schmidt, Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and the first woman of color orchestrator in Broadway history expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story. On top of getting to experience a film unlike ever before, Barbie The Movie: In Concert, audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best. Throughout this entire process, I’ve been so inspired by Mattel’s genuine commitment to everything this film stands for. I am particularly excited to partner with Mattel as I have long been inspired by Barbie’s purpose statement: ‘to inspire the limitless potential in every girl.’ It couldn’t be more aligned to have an all-women orchestra performing this film, bringing its message to life onstage.'”
Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel, shared his anticipation, stating, “The incredible talents of Macy Schmidt and The Barbie Land Sinfonietta guarantee an unparalleled and unforgettable adventure.”
Barbie, the full-length feature film, achieved immense success, receiving over 450 industry nominations and 120 wins, including eight Academy Award nominations. Its music earned 11 Grammy Award nominations, securing wins in key categories. Released worldwide on July 21, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures, Barbie became the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the highest-grossing in Warner Bros. history. Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie marks Mattel Films’ first theatrical production, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Overture Global Entertainment, led by Schmidt, is a full-service production company and consultancy specializing in large-scale global orchestra ventures. Partnering with The Sinfonietta, Overture aims to redefine live orchestra performances, making a mark in the film concert industry. Their collaboration seeks to commercialize film concerts and elevate the popularity of live-score and pop orchestra events.
Barbie: The Movie In Concert Dates:
July 2, 2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 3, 2024 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 5, 2024 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 6, 2024 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 7, 2024 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
July 8, 2024 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 9, 2024 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
July 10, 2024 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 12, 2024 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
July 13, 2024 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 14, 2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
July 15, 2024 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theater
July 17, 2024 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20, 2024 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 21, 2024 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
July 25, 2024 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 26, 2024 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheater
July 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
July 28, 2024 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 31, 2024 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
August 2, 2024 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 3, 2024 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
August 4, 2024 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
August 6, 2024 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 7, 2024 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
August 8, 2024 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 9, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
August 10, 2024 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 11, 2024 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
August 12, 2024 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
August 14, 2024 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 15, 2024 Hartford, CT The XFINITY Theatre
August 16, 2024 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
August 17, 2024 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 18, 2024 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater