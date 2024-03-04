Dylan Gossett Inks Deal With Universal Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Publishing Nashville (UMPG Nashville) made waves today as they announced the exclusive global publishing agreement with singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett. Gossett simultaneously dropped his second single, “Somewhere Between,” from the upcoming EP, Songs In The Gravel, slated for release on March 22 via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records.

The singer-songwriter’s debut EP, No Better Time, received critical acclaim. Gossett wrote, recorded, produced, and mixed it in his Austin bedroom. Notably, the EP features the widely successful single “Coal,” accumulating over 150 million global streams and achieving Gold certification in the US. “Coal” secured a place on Billboard’s Hot 100, reaching No. 21 on the Hot Country Songs Chart and Top 25 on the Country Digital Song Sales Chart, while also claiming a spot in the Top 5 on Spotify’s Global and US Viral 50 Charts.

Roxy King, Director A&R at UMPG Nashville, praised Gossett’s unique storytelling prowess, stating, “Gossett has a natural ability to tell meaningful stories in a unique and poetic way. It caught my ear from the get-go.” King expressed enthusiasm about working with Gossett, mentioning, “I am thrilled to work alongside Dylan, Range Media Partners, Big Loud Texas, and Mercury Records to help spread Dylan’s words around the world.”

In response to the collaboration, Gossett stated, “From my first meeting with Troy Tomlinson, Roxy King, and the UMPG Nashville team, I knew they were the perfect creative partner. They have been passionate supporters of my songs since day one, and I could not be more excited to have Roxy and the whole UMPG team in my corner.”

Gossett also recently announced his signing to Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records in partnership with Range Media Partners. The 24-year-old Texan kicked off his first headline tour, “No Better Time,” which has seen widespread success, with all shows sold out and stops in major cities like London, Dublin, New York, Atlanta, Nashville, and Chicago.