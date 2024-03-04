Prescription Songs Adds Producer/Songwriter/Multi-Instrumentalist Cooper Holzman To Its Roster

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The renowned independent publishing company Prescription Songs has welcomed River, OR-born Cooper Holzman, a versatile Los Angeles-based producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, to their impressive roster. Holzman’s musical prowess extends across guitar, bass, drums, and classical piano, having graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) pop program.

His collaboration credits boast names like UMI, Jordana, Dixie D’Ameilo, and Idina Menzel. Notably, he recently produced tracks for Medium Build, including “Never Learned To Dance” and “Say Hi,” along with “Vices” by gavn!, “Boy From Carolina”, and “Matchbox” by Ashley Kutcher. Additionally, he contributed to Rei Brown and Joji’s “Thinking Bout You.” Apart from music, Holzman enjoys dominating pickleball courts.

Expressing gratitude, Holzman said, “I’m so grateful for Hannah, Nick, and the Prescription team’s attentiveness and commitment to my career. Stoked to make big hits with them!”

Prescription Songs A&R, Hannah Montgomery Bay-Schuck, discovered Holzman through his dynamic production. She shared, “Cooper has continued to amaze me with his versatility, and I am so excited to be working with him and his manager, Matt Colwell. You don’t come across Cooper’s talent level every day, and I am so grateful he is joining the Prescription team!”

Nick Guilmette from Prescription added, “I first met Cooper years ago when he was producing out of his college dorm room, and it’s been amazing watching his growth as a producer, instrumentalist and person in the years I’ve known him. It’s a great full circle moment for me to sign him to Prescription Songs, and I’m so excited to work with Hannah to show the world what he’s capable of!”

Prescription Songs, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, has a stellar reputation, representing top songwriters and producers across various genres. Their roster includes Grammy winners, ASCAP and BMI Songwriter of the Year awardees, and talents recognized by MTV, Spotify, and more. In 2023, the company achieved a top 10 position in Billboard’s Hot 100 Publishing Corporations.