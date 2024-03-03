BRIT Awards Winners List As UK Singer/Songwriter Raye Makes History

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The BRIT Awards took place Saturday (March 2) at London’s O2 Arena following last year’s ratings increase. The awards are now reaching a younger audience and expanding its global reach via a YouTube livestream outside the UK. Clara Amfo from Strictly Come Dancing, Maya Jama from Love Island, and Roman Kemp from Capital FM hosted the event, bringing a wealth of experience, having interviewed music and entertainment’s biggest names.

The process of selecting BRIT Awards winners historically involved the BRIT Awards voting academy, a diverse group of approximately 1000 industry representatives, including managers, music media, and past winners. However, this year introduced a new element, allowing viewers to influence the outcome. From February 1 – 15, people could vote on Instagram in categories like Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act, and R&B Act.

In a noteworthy pre-ceremony announcement, London-born singer/songwriter Raye secured the prestigious title of Songwriter of the Year for 2024. This accolade, initiated in 2022 and previously claimed by Ed Sheeran and Kid Harpoon, marks a significant achievement for the London-born musician. Expressing gratitude, Raye stated, “I am so honored and blown away to be receiving my first BRIT Award. I will treasure this trophy very much. Raye’s acknowledgment of the craft resonates as she shares, “I am so grateful to be recognized as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician.”

She may not have been nominated at this year’s Grammys, but Raye’s home country showered her with appreciation. She seized the spotlight and set a new record by clinching six outstanding victories out of seven nominations. Her wins secured her position and broke the record as an artist with the most wins in a single year, surpassing the likes of Harry Styles, Adele, and Blur.

She also took home trophies for Artist of the Year and Best R&B Act. In her acceptance speech for the latter award, Raye shared that she’s wanted to be an R&B artist since she was a teenager. “I was told, I think, a lie that R&B doesn’t sell in the UK, so I needed to learn how to make different kinds of music. I know that’s a bit shady, but I mean that to say that R&B is so important, and there are so many incredible R&B artists in the UK who are eating it up.”

International recognition was also a highlight of the evening. Kylie Minogue was honored with the Global Icon Award, and artists from across the pond also had a winning night, with SZA and Boygenius each taking home a win. Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” beat 14 nominees to win International Song of the Year.

Performers for the evening included Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Jungle, Dua Lipa, Raye, Rema, Becky Hill, Chase and Status, Tate McRae and Kylie Minogue.

BRITS 2024 NOMINEES & WINNERS

BRITs RISING STAR – Supported by BBC Radio 1

Caity Baser

Sekou

The Last Dinner Party (winners)

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues (winner)

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye (winner)

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle (winners)

Young Fathers

BEST NEW ARTIST (In association with TRESemme)

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye (winner)

Yussef Dayes

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD Promoted by Capital

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Cassö/Raye/D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus Ft Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar

Raye ft 070 Shake – Escapism (winner)

Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy Ft Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson – React

Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA (winner)

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blink-182

Boygenius (winners)

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers (winner)

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon (winners)

Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

HIP-HOP/GRIME /RAP ACT – Promoted by KISS Fresh

Casisdead (winner)

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

DANCE – Promoted by Capital Dance

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris (winner)

Fred Again..

Romy

POP ACT – Promoted by HITS Radio

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa (winner)

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B ACT – Promoted by Capital XTRA

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye (winner)

Sault

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Raye

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Chase & Status

BRITS GLOBAL ICON

Kylie Minogue