BRIT Awards Winners List As UK Singer/Songwriter Raye Makes History

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The BRIT Awards took place Saturday (March 2) at London’s O2 Arena following last year’s ratings increase. The awards are now reaching a younger audience and expanding its global reach via a YouTube livestream outside the UK. Clara Amfo from Strictly Come Dancing, Maya Jama from Love Island, and Roman Kemp from Capital FM hosted the event, bringing a wealth of experience, having interviewed music and entertainment’s biggest names.
The process of selecting BRIT Awards winners historically involved the BRIT Awards voting academy, a diverse group of approximately 1000 industry representatives, including managers, music media, and past winners. However, this year introduced a new element, allowing viewers to influence the outcome. From February 1 – 15, people could vote on Instagram in categories like Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act, and R&B Act.
In a noteworthy pre-ceremony announcement, London-born singer/songwriter Raye secured the prestigious title of Songwriter of the Year for 2024. This accolade, initiated in 2022 and previously claimed by Ed Sheeran and Kid Harpoon, marks a significant achievement for the London-born musician. Expressing gratitude, Raye stated, “I am so honored and blown away to be receiving my first BRIT Award. I will treasure this trophy very much. Raye’s acknowledgment of the craft resonates as she shares, “I am so grateful to be recognized as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician.”
She may not have been nominated at this year’s Grammys, but Raye’s home country showered her with appreciation. She seized the spotlight and set a new record by clinching six outstanding victories out of seven nominations. Her wins secured her position and broke the record as an artist with the most wins in a single year, surpassing the likes of Harry Styles, Adele, and Blur.
She also took home trophies for Artist of the Year and Best R&B Act. In her acceptance speech for the latter award, Raye shared that she’s wanted to be an R&B artist since she was a teenager. “I was told, I think, a lie that R&B doesn’t sell in the UK, so I needed to learn how to make different kinds of music. I know that’s a bit shady, but I mean that to say that R&B is so important, and there are so many incredible R&B artists in the UK who are eating it up.”
International recognition was also a highlight of the evening. Kylie Minogue was honored with the Global Icon Award, and artists from across the pond also had a winning night, with SZA and Boygenius each taking home a win. Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” beat 14 nominees to win International Song of the Year.
Performers for the evening included Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Jungle, Dua Lipa, Raye, Rema, Becky Hill, Chase and Status, Tate McRae and Kylie Minogue.
BRITS 2024 NOMINEES & WINNERS
BRITs RISING STAR – Supported by BBC Radio 1
Caity Baser
Sekou
The Last Dinner Party (winners)
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues (winner)
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye (winner)
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle (winners)
Young Fathers
BEST NEW ARTIST (In association with TRESemme)
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye (winner)
Yussef Dayes
SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD Promoted by Capital
Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Cassö/Raye/D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus Ft Drake – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar
Raye ft 070 Shake – Escapism (winner)
Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy Ft Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco & Ella Henderson – React
Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA (winner)
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blink-182
Boygenius (winners)
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers (winner)
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water
ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon (winners)
Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
HIP-HOP/GRIME /RAP ACT – Promoted by KISS Fresh
Casisdead (winner)
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
DANCE – Promoted by Capital Dance
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris (winner)
Fred Again..
Romy
POP ACT – Promoted by HITS Radio
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa (winner)
Olivia Dean
Raye
R&B ACT – Promoted by Capital XTRA
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye (winner)
Sault
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Raye
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Chase & Status
BRITS GLOBAL ICON
Kylie Minogue