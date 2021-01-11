Noted Entertainment Attorney Joel Katz Resigns At Greenberg Traurig

(CelebrityAccess) — Joel A. Katz, a high-power entertainment attorney and founding chairman of Greenberg Traurig’s global media and entertainment practice, has stepped back from his role at the firm.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Greenberg Traurig chairman, Richard A. Rosenbaum, said Katz resigned on Dec. 31.

“Our global entertainment practice remains strong, diverse and among the largest, most dynamic and highest rated in the world, led by Chair Bobby Rosenbloum in Atlanta, assisted by Vice Chairs Barbara Meili in New York and Dan Black in Los Angeles, as well as Jay Cooper, the founder of our Los Angeles Entertainment Practice, leading music industry lawyers Jess Rosen in Atlanta and Paul Schindler in New York, and many others. We thank Mr. Katz for his contributions over the years and have no further comment at this time,” a statement from the firm said.

While a reason for Katz departure from his role at the law firm was not provided, he was accused of sexual harassment by Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan following her brief tenure with the organization.

Dugan claimed that Katz, who has been outside general counsel for the RIAA since the early 1980s, made inappropriate comments to her and attempted to kiss her during a dinner meeting in 2019.

Katz, through his attorney, “categorically and emphatically” denied Dugan’s accusations.