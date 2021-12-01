NIVA Launches Member Employee Benefit Program, Including Access To Health Insurance

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association announced the launch of Niva Care, a health insurance plan for the organization’s members.

The plan allows Niva’s members, including venues, promoters, and festivals to provide full and part time employees, as well as 1099 contractors with access to affordable healthcare insurance along with a raft of benefits that were typically available only to employees of large businesses.

“Since Day 1 at NIVA, our mantra has been ‘First we survive, then we thrive’,” said Chris Bauman, a NIVA founding member, lead of its Insurance Committee, and president of Zenith Music Group in Chicago. “NIVA Care is a massive game changer that has the potential to improve employees’ and their families’ lives and enable our mom-and-pop small businesses to attract and keep staff during this competitive employment time — and for years to come. NIVA Care is the opposite of a ‘one size fits all’ solution. Instead it’s fully customized for our industry and diverse membership.”

NIVA Care’s portal has insurance solutions for all of NIVA’s members regardless of size:

Individual insurance solutions for members or their employees and 1099 contractors that currently do not have access to a group plan. These solutions, supported by concierge level service from licensed experts include both help in ACA plan subsidy eligibility review and application, options including dental, vision, short-term medical plans, Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement plans as well as accident, critical illness and life insurance plans.

Group health insurance solutions for any size employer that wants to attract and retain employees with a custom employee benefits plan. Solutions include traditional major medical plans, level-funded plans and unique plan designs that leverage new subsidies available to save employers and employees thousands of dollars on their medical plans.

NIVA also offers exclusive Health and Welfare plans utilizing the national BCBS network that the organization’s members can choose from.

NIVA’s new insurance offerings also include NIVA Care Employee Benefits Program, which allows employers, employees and 1099 contractors to step away from their current plans and replace them with plans that leverage Affordable Care Act subsidies as enhanced this April by the American Rescue Plan. The program allows participants to taylor benefits for each employee and contractor, with offered benefits including health insurance, student loan debt repayment, building up savings for emergency expenses, dependent care, and other practical employee advantages.

“Our entire industry suffered last year, but not idly. When a handful of NIVA members came up with the audacious idea to launch a healthcare insurance program, it seemed unsurmountable, but Chris Bauman, Michael Hierl, Grace Blake, and the entire NIVA Insurance Committee invested thousands of hours to bring us to this moment: a member benefit that is in many ways every bit as unexpected and revolutionary as #SaveOurStages was,” added NIVA Executive Director Rev. Moose.