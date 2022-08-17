Live Nation Brings Its Ones To Watch Artist Discovery Platform To Hong Kong

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) — Following the successful launch of Live Nation’s Ones To Watch artist discovery platform in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, the promoter-giant is now expanding the program to Hong Kong.

Ones To Watch Hong Kong will showcase rising talent in Hong Kong, providing rans with access to a range of content including exclusive interviews, playlists, live performances, and other creative music content.

The platform, which launched in the United States in 2017, played a role in the rise of artists such as Halsey, Dua Lipa, LANY, and Yungblud.

“At Live Nation we are committed to supporting emerging local artists, bringing the best new talent to Hong Kong music fans. The Ones To Watch program plays an important role in Hong Kong by providing a platform that focuses on the professional development of homegrown acts, providing them with new audiences and launching them on to an international stage,” said Joanna Yuen, Managing Director of Live Nation Hong Kong.

Ones To Watch Hong Kong has already kicked off with its first live showcase, which took place at the inaugural 852fes Awaken Festival, a new event combining culture, lifestyle, design, and art which took place at the AsiaWorld-Expo on 12-14 August.

The collaboration stage featured emerging domestic acts, including Ng Lam Fung, CHANKA, Lowa, Cath Wong, Jamie, Michael C and Lil’ Ashes.