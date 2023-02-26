Music Manager Brett Radin, Who Worked With Dave Matthews, Vanessa Carlton, Dies at 53

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Veteran music Talent Manager Brett Radin passed away on Friday (February 24) at his home in Los Angeles. His death was confirmed by members of his family. He was 53. A cause of death has not been released.

Radin recently joined Knitting Factory Entertainment’s (KFE) in-house management division Knitting Factory Management (KFM). Radin joined KFM from Zero Management, taking years of expertise in artist management, production, and touring, working with emerging talent as well as world-renowned artists to his new position.

Brian Long, President of KFM said in a statement, “We are extremely saddened to learn the news of Brett’s passing. He brought a lightning bolt of positive energy. He was passionate for his artists, deeply knowledgeable about the workings of the music industry, and intuitive. He will be missed.”

Throughout his career, he worked closely with Dave Matthews, Tracy Chapman, Vanessa Carlton, Les Claypool, and American Idol winners Phillip Phillips, who won in 2012, and Lee DeWyze, who won in 2010. Upon joining KFM in January, clients DeWyze, Dave Eggar, Cut the Kids in Half, and D’Arcy joined KFM with him.

Morgan Margolis, CEO of KFE added, “Brett was a friend first, his passing deeply saddens us all beyond words. A true positive and compassionate spirit on all fronts. Sending love to his family and friends everywhere.”

Before Zero Management, Radin worked at 19 Entertainment from 2012 to 2014, where he served as an artist manager and where his American Idol connections began. It was there he represented contestant James Durbin, who competed in 2011. Prior to 19, he worked at Ghost Management, where he worked with Chapman, Matthews, Claypool, and Carlton, along with Joan Osborne, Liz Phair, and actress Minnie Driver.

Funeral arrangements have not been released as of press time.

RIP.