The Inside Out Podcast

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Katee Sackhoff – Star Wars: The Madalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Paul Mecurio
A fun, wide-ranging conversation with Katee about reprising her role as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian and what she is bringing to the table. We have a lot of laughs talking about everything from chickens to babies and why having pets ISN’T the same as raising kids. Katee is very open about the challenges starting out in the business, why she feels her life and acting experiences has positioned her to take on ANY role and hear the great advice she got when she started acting.

