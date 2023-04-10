David Lower Named Booking Manager At Outback Presents

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert and festival promoter Outback Presents announced the promotion of the company’s longtime head of production David Lower to the role of Booking Manager.

Lower, who hails from Amish farming stock, found his way into the music business after seeing Air Supply perform at an agricultural fair. After graduating from Michigan State University, Lower secured a gig as the marketing director at a small arena in Battle Creek, MI and he spent the next decade working for a variety of promoters and venues before meeting Outback’s Mike Smardak during a Jeff Foxworthy show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

“I immediately felt a connection to someone who was so kind and passionate about this business it was infectious, and I knew I had found the golden ring I had always been chasing. I’ve never met another human being quite like him – ever. Mike saw something in me, and a couple of weeks later flew me to Nashville and offered me a job. Without hesitation, I accepted and began my tenure with Outback and never looked back. I knew it was where I was meant to be.”

“Mike set the bar high from day one with expectations of how to treat artists and the attention to detail it requires, and I strive every day for every show to clear that bar. He is my mentor on every level in this business and I owe him more than I could ever express in words,” Lower added.

For the last 20 years, Lower has been the head of Outback’s Production Department, overseeing all aspects of live shows for both artists and patrons.

“Luckily, in my new position I get to utilize all the experience I gained over the last two decades producing events and hopefully making me more well-rounded when helping in the booking process, yet still be a resource to the next generation of Outback Production Managers to let them continue on the success Outback has had,” Lower continued.