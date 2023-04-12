The Cheat Code 55: Marketing Explained

On Episode 55 of The Cheat Code podcast, Unlock your marketing potential and get the inside scoop on the music industry with The Cheat Code podcast! Hosted by marketing and music industry geniuses Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Kingpin, listen in to get top professionals’ latest tips and tricks. Learn how to succeed in the music business with each episode’s thought-provoking conversations – plus fun outtakes for an extra laugh! This week on The Cheat Code, Wendy Day, Ferrari Simmons, and Kingpin discuss “marketing.” Wendy insists that many need help understanding how to market correctly, and Kingpin inquires why that is. Ferrari asked the question of the day: which is worse, collaborating with a lazy artist or one with a shady team? Episode 55 Executive Producer Shawna Reed, Sound Engineer Blain3, and Video Director/Editing by NeulandCreatives.

