Garrett Farms & Playlist 4 Life Foundation Partner for New Roanoke Valley Music Venue

ROANOKE VALLEY, VA (CelebrityAccess) – A new music venue is coming to Roanoke Valley due to a partnership between Roanoke non-profit, Playlist 4 Life Foundation and Garrett Farms, located in Salem, VA.

Playlist 4 Life is a nonprofit focused on spreading awareness about mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention through music.

“We all have music as therapy. We all love it. It helps us through so many emotions. So it’s a natural fit that it should be a conduit for mental health awareness and suicide prevention,” said Playlist 4 Life’s founder, Deana Marcin, to WSLS.com.

Playlist 4 Life is laying down roots in Salem with a 100-acre music venue and camping facility in partnership with Garrett Farms.

“I got really behind the movement,” said Garrett Farms Vice President (VP) Ian Hill to WSLS. “I’m a combat veteran with PTSD, so the mental health treatment association is right up my alley. We started talking together and working on it, and it just felt like it kind of fit.”

The joint venure will bring healing music to the area, raise awareness, and bring people together to support small, local businesses in the area.

The first event at the new venue will be the second annual Springtime Growers Meet and Greet in May. CelebrityAccess has reached out to Garrett Farms for the venue’s new name and is awaiting a response.