New Australian Booking Agency Launched

Jeremy Sharp and Peter Gillies (Photo: VIP)
WOLLONGONG, AUS (VIP-BOOKING) – Craft Music Agency, a new independent booking agency, has been launched by Harbour Agency veteran Jeremy Sharp and digital marketing professional and former New Empire guitarist Peter Gillies.

The agency, based in Wollongong – Australia, has a large roster, including Ben Lee, Jarryd James, Frente, Kate Miller-Heidke, Katie Noonan, Missy Higgins, Paul Mac, Short Stack, Vera Blue, The Whitlams, and Xavier Rudd.

Sharp gained extensive experience in the live space with The Harbour Agency, a former Mushroom Group division, almost two decades ago.

Meanwhile, Gillies established Craft Digital Marketing in 2018, which now has nine-strong team of strategists, marketers, creatives, copywriters, analysts, problem solvers and dreamers.

Craft Music Agency and Craft Digital Marketing will operate from the same premises in Wollongong, with the agency`s philosophy being to nurture and grow artists` careers in a hands-on, personable approach.

