Tinley Park’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Now Known As The Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

TINLEY PARK, IL (CelebrityAccess) – The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, located in Tinley Park, is now the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre as Credit Union 1 is now the “new name-in-title sponsor” of the popular music venue, per today’s press release.

The Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park is now open, and CU1 couldn’t be more excited,” CU1 President and CEO Todd Gunderson said in a statement. “The venue is a fantastic community hub for all of Chicagoland and builds on our partnerships with University of Notre Dame Athletics and the University of Illinois Chicago to support the spaces and activities that bring people together and joy to members’ lives.”

The Live Nation (LN) owned venue is located on Ridgeland Avenue and has a capacity of 28,000, and is set to host Shania Twain, Janet Jackson, Boy George, and more throughout 2023.

The suburban Chicago venue has undergone numerous name changes, including First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, New World Music Theatre, Tweeter Center, World Music Theatre, and most recently, Hollywood Casino held the naming rights.

This is the second Chicago area venue CU1 has a naming rights agreement with. In 2018, CU1 signed a 15-year naming rights agreement with The University of Illinois Chicago – changing UIC Pavilion to Credit Union 1 Arena.