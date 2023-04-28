My Morning Jacket Announce The Return Of Their Destination Event, One Big Holiday For 2024

QUINTANA ROO, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — American indie rock band My Morning Jacket announced the revival of One Big Holiday, the band’s curated destination concert experience for 2024.

Set for April 4-8, 2024, at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Quintana Roo, Mexico, One Big Holiday will feature three unique performances from My Morning Jacket, along with a guest performer lineup drawn from the band’s favorite fellow artists and friends.

Details on the lineup and a presale for the event will be announced in the coming weeks, the band said.

If you can’t wait until 2024 for your MMJ fix, the band is planning a North American tour that will get underway on May 14th at Saenger Theatre in Mobile with additional shows scheduled through the summer before the tour winds up with a two-night stand at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado.

MMJ is also lined up for festival appearances at Guadalajara, Mexico’s Corona Capital Guadalajara (May 20), Barcelona, Spain’s Primavera Sound (June 3), Porto, Portugal’s Primavera Sound (June 9), Madrid, Spain’s Primavera Sound (June 10), Manchester, TN’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (June 17), Scranton, PA’s Peach Music Festival (July 1), and Memphis, TN’s Mempho Music Festival (September 29-October 1), as well as a three-night run alongside Fleet Foxes set to visit Berkeley, CA’s Greek Theatre (August 18-19) and Los Angeles, CA’s historic Hollywood Bowl (August 20).

For the tour My Morning Jacket and the non-profit REVERB will continue their partnership to reduce the environmental impact of the tour. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, will back REVERB’s climate portfolio, which provides financial support for projects that take meaningful steps to reduce carbon emissions and address climate justice.