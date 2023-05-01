Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures AI Launches With More Than $240 Million To Invest In ‘Transformative’ AI Tech

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sound Ventures, a venture capital firm that features actor Ashton Kutcher and noted talent manager Guy Oseary as partners, announced the capitalization of a new investment fund focused on A.I.

Sound Ventures AI hits the ground with more than $240 million to invest in artificial intelligence businesses at the foundation model layer, following an oversubscribed round of fundraising.

“We believe this is potentially the most significant technology we will experience since the advent of the internet,” said Ashton Kutcher, General Partner at Sound Ventures. “The foundation model layer companies are defining the category, and, in our view, they have the power to transform businesses and everyday life. That is a conversation we want to be in.”

“We anticipate that AI is going to play an impactful role in everything we do – including entertainment, an industry we know well. The companies we are backing will be at the forefront of this powerful innovation, and Sound Ventures is excited to bring our distinct experiences and connectivity to responsibly support these AI foundational platforms,” added Guy Oseary, General Partner at Sound Ventures.

At launch, the fund’s portfolio includes OpenAI, Anthropic and StabilityAI.

Sound Ventures is led by General Partners Effie Epstein, Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary and currently manages more than $1B in assets across multiple funds.