Songwriter and Producer Jack LaFrantz Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – President and CEO of Position Music Tyler Bacon and Poems (a partnership between production and songwriting team – The Monsters & Strangerz [Stefan Johnson & Jordan K. Johnson] and Mega House Music) have announced a new signing of songwriter, producer, and artist Jack LaFrantz (managed by Coulter Reynolds) to a worldwide publishing deal.

“This situation feels incredibly surreal to me. The fact that Tyler [Bacon, Position Music President & CEO], Mark [Chipello, Position Music, Partner and Head of A&R], Sam [Sklar, Position Music A&R], and the entire Position Music team are partnering with Jordan and Stefan (The Monsters), along with David, Jeremy, and all my favorite people at Mega House Music, is an absolute dream come true. Many of these individuals believed in me long before other people started knocking, so I knew their involvement stemmed from genuine care and shared vision. Forming such a dream team was an obvious choice. I have an immense amount of love and trust for the entire crew, and I’m thrilled about our future together,” says LaFrantz.

LaFrantz has been a critical player in developing artist Benson Boone with recent cuts like “Sugar Sweet” and “Before You,” and being credited on his last two EPs, Walk Me Home and Pulse. LaFrantz co-wrote Martin Garrix and JVKE’s new single “Hero” in collaboration with Marvel Snap – as well as Suriel Hess’ viral internet record “Love Like That” and eaJ’s “Castle in the Sky” and more.

“From the moment that I met Jack, I instantly knew what we would be capable of accomplishing together. He’s not only a tremendous talent but brings fresh air and a magnetic personality into every room he enters. He’s already achieved massive success in his own right and is only skimming the surface of what’s to come,” says Sklar.

“Jack has a very bright future, and we are excited to be a part of it,” Stefan and Jordan Johnson adds.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for what The Monsters and Strangerz and Mega House have accomplished together over the years, being a part of some of the biggest records of a generation. We are thrilled to partner with them in signing Jack LaFrantz. Collectively, we are set up to serve him at the highest level,” says Bacon.

LaFrantz joins a roster that includes John “Feldy” Feldmann, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Harmony “H-Money” Samuels, Krupa, No Love for the Middle Child, ¿Téo?, Kyle Reynolds, Kid Bloom, Brandyn Burnette, JV, Sam Tinnesz, and more. LaFrantz is the most recent signing by Position Music since they closed a significant strategic investment from Vesper Company in April.