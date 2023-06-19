Bebe Rexha Hit In The Face With A Phone During A Show In New York

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Singer Bebe Rexha was forced to end a show in New York City early after she was struck in the face by a mobile phone thrown by a fan.

According to ABC affiliate WBAC, The Rooftop at Pier 17 at around 10 p.m. Sunday when someone from the audience threw a mobile device, striking her in the face.

Fan-made video of the moment shows the phone striking Rexha with the force of the blow driving her to her knees before she’s helped off stage by members of the stage crew.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

After the attack, Rexha was transported to an area hospital where she received several stitches, according to a published report.

Following the incident, posted an update on social media, telling fans that “I’m good.”

According to WABC, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna of Manalapan, New Jersey has been arrested and charged with assault for allegedly throwing the phone at Rexha.

Rexha is currently on the road with her “Best F*N Night of My Life” tour and is next scheduled to perform at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday.