Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Announce New Dates For ‘Restless Leg Tour’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) June 20, 2023 – After the incredible success of their first live sold-out tour in the Spring of 2022, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have announced their Live Nation-produced Restless Leg Tour will continue. The comedy icons, writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live (SNL) alumni will first stop in Cleveland, OH, stopping in Denver, Austin, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and Portland.

Ticket presales begin Wednesday (June 21) at 10 am local time – including an artist presale with the code RESTLESS. General on-sale begins Friday (June 23) at 10 am local time. Limited VIP merch bundled tickets will be available at each show.

Restless Leg Tour:

Thur Sept 21 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Sun Oct. 1 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Thur Oct 12 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Fri Nov 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre

Sat Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre

Thur Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat Jan 13 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds