2023 BET Awards: Winners, Losers, And Highlights

June 26, 2023 – LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 2023 BET Awards took place Sunday night (June 25) live from the Microsoft Theater. The show ran for about four hours, with this year’s event celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop, awarding a long-overdue Lifetime Achievement Award to Busta Rhymes.

During the award presentation, Marlon Wayans called the rap artist “in a word, brilliant,” adding, “Busta, everybody knows he deserves it, good brother, great dude.” Swizz Beatz hailed Busta for his impact on music, saying he inspired many people in the room.

A video segment showed Sean Combs, Janet Jackson, Dave Chapelle, Chuck D, and others giving Busta his due.

The award presentation and speech ran for 30 minutes, but it was worth it is seeing Busta get emotional and speak on pieces of his journey in the business. Getting the award, he said, “All right – so… I’m going to wear it on my sleeve – I do want to cry.”

Speaking on his career, he said, “I would call the studio sets, and when I found out who was in them, I would just pop. I knew there was going to be happy to see me anyway, popping in the street,” he said. “So I would pull up to the studio, and I would act like I was working in those studio rooms the night before, and I forgot something in there.

“I got my white owl cigar, chocolate burning already, I knew once I passed it to the MCs and they saw it in that session, they couldn’t kick me out.”

He said that he made a living initially by collaborating with the artists on hand and getting paid for his contributions.

The show gave Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary its due – with celebratory events since the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in February 2022. Dozens of artists, past and present, were a part of that tribute set. Additionally, the show was performance heavy, with Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, Coco Jones, Latto, Patti LaBelle and others taking the BET stage.

Drake led the nominees with seven, 21 Savage and Lizzo had five each, while Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, SZA and Beyoncé had four.

Highlights:

Offset and Quavo, the remaining members of Migos, put their emotions and differences aside to perform, paying tribute to their late friend and bandmate Takeoff. It sharply contrasted to the two rappers fist-fighting backstage at the Grammys in February after Quavo allegedly wouldn’t allow Offset to be included in a tribute to the late Migos member.

The performance, not announced publicly, came as a floor-to-ceiling rocket appeared on the screens behind the stage, and the two walked out surrounded by smoke. They went into the track “Hotel Lobby,” dancing and yelling into the mic, “Do it for Take!” The rocket then turned into a photo of the late rapper, who was fatally shot in November 2022 – getting caught up in the crossfire of a situation he had no involvement with.

The two then performed “Bad and Boujee,” nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for best rap performance. The surprise performance is the first for Offset and Quavo since Takeoff’s death. The future of Migos is unclear, but Offset’s wife, Cardi B, tweeted after the performance, “I can’t take it right now …proud of the boys,” and she isn’t alone judging by the responses online.

And it was beautiful. It was an answered prayer and what our community needs. Please continue to celebrate their courage and give them space to grieve. #BETAwards #BetAwards2023 — Ebony Robinson (@EbonyDRobinson) June 26, 2023

Losers:

~ The BET Awards, as only six of the 21 awards were presented on the air, not to mention only 2 of the five were present to accept their awards in person. Best male and female R&B/Pop artist, album of the year, best male hip-hop artist, best group, movie, best actor and actress and sportsman and woman of the year were not even mentioned in the broadcast.

Winners:

~ Coco Jones for winning best new artist. It was a surprise considering she had just three nominations, and GloRilla came into the show with six. She also had fewer than newcomer Ice Spice. She’s the first female R&B singer (not rapper) to win since SZA won the award in 2018.

Headscratchers:

~ The iconic Patti LaBelle was not the best as she took the stage in tribute to the late great Tina Turner, who passed away in May at 83 after a long illness. While singing “The Best” in tribute to her friend, she forgot the lyrics saying, “What if I can’t see … the words … I don’t know?” LaBelle (79) said, squinting to see the teleprompter. “I’m tryin,’ y’all!” she said as the audience members watched.

::Scratching head:: – How do you not memorize or know the words to the Tina Turner song you’re singing in tribute – absurd and a tad disrespectful, maybe? Alas, she’s a Queen, and all will be forgiven and forgotten. Flashcards next time, Ms. LaBelle – written in BIG BLOCK BOLD letters.

~ Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor took home the Video Director of the Year award with her mom, Nikki Taylor accepting the award on her behalf. Mama Nikki called Taylor while accepting the trophy on Facetime, hmmmm? In any case, kudos to Taylor who beat out fellow nominees A$AP Rocky, Benny Boom, Burna Boy, Cole Bennett, Dave Free, Kendrick Lamar and Director X.

Full list of nominees and winners are below.

BEST ACTOR

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris — WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett — WINNER

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin — WINNER

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé — WINNER (tie)

SOS, SZA — WINNER (tie)

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA — WINNER

Tems

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown — WINNER (tie)

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher — WINNER (tie)

BEST GROUP

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage — WINNER

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

BEST COLLABORATION

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems — WINNER

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto — WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj