ATLive Returns October 20 – 21 With Grupo Firme & George Strait Set To Headline

July 17, 2023 – ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) is once again bringing artists to Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the return of the highly anticipated ATLive, presented by Ticketmaster (TM), Sweetwater Brewing Company and Wells Fargo. ATLive is produced by AMBSE in partnership with Messina Touring Group (MTG).

The multi-day music event in the Southeast returns on Friday and Saturday (October 20 – 21). The 2023 lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable experience, featuring an incredible roster of Latin and Country music superstar artists.

Friday (October 20):

Friday will feature energetic performances led by Latin Grammy Award-winners Grupo Firme, along with one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time, J Balvin, GRAMMY-nominated rapper and singer/songwriter Farruko and Latin Grammy-nominated sibling trio Yahritza Y Su Esencia.

Saturday (October 21):

Saturday will then offer a star-studded extravaganza with Country icon George Strait, eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood, the legendary Willie Nelson & Family and six-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town.

Tickets for each night go on sale Friday (July 21) at 10 am ET via TM.

“We are extremely excited to once again bring an incredible lineup of artists to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for ATLive,” said Doug Roberts, VP of stadium events and premium sales at AMB Sports and Entertainment. “The ATLive concert series has quickly become one of the can’t-miss concert events of the year, and we look forward to welcoming fans of both Latin and Country music for two great nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October.”

ATLive is a multi-genre concert series developed and promoted by AMBSE and has quickly become the premier destination concert series for the city of Atlanta and the Southeast. In its first three years, ATLive hosted six shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with nearly 300,000 people in attendance to enjoy incredible music from Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Billy Joel, Miranda Lambert, Metallica, Lionel Richie, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Keith Urban and more.