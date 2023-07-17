Jason Aldean Leaves Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre Stage Due to Heat Stroke

July 17, 2023 – HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Country music singer/songwriter Jason Aldean suffered heat exhaustion on the second night of his just-launched Highway Desperado Tour. During his concert on Saturday (July 15), Aldean ran off stage just 20 minutes into the show and did not return.

Live Nation, which runs the theatre, confirmed the story as a representative from Aldean said, “He experienced a heat stroke and will be rescheduling the concert.” The Xfinity Theatre also confirmed the story with a post on social media.

An update on Jason Aldean at Xfinity Theatre pic.twitter.com/AazUm1jala — Xfinity Theatre (@XFINITYTheatre) July 16, 2023

In the video posted below by a fan, you see Aldean wiping sweat off his face just before leaving the stage.

#JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT. Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/upwFybMjvS — K.C. Schweizer (@kc_schweizer) July 16, 2023

However, Aldean seems to have recovered well and is doing okay. In a message to fans posted yesterday (July 16), Aldean said he had a couple of IVs and was “doing fine”. He continued his tour last night in Saratoga Springs, NY.