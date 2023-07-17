Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Jason Aldean Leaves Hartford's Xfinity Theatre Stage Due to Heat Stroke

(By Emorton25 / CC BY 2.0)
July 17, 2023 – HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Country music singer/songwriter Jason Aldean suffered heat exhaustion on the second night of his just-launched Highway Desperado Tour. During his concert on Saturday (July 15), Aldean ran off stage just 20 minutes into the show and did not return.

Live Nation, which runs the theatre, confirmed the story as a representative from Aldean said, “He experienced a heat stroke and will be rescheduling the concert.” The Xfinity Theatre also confirmed the story with a post on social media.

In the video posted below by a fan, you see Aldean wiping sweat off his face just before leaving the stage.

However, Aldean seems to have recovered well and is doing okay. In a message to fans posted yesterday (July 16), Aldean said he had a couple of IVs and was “doing fine”. He continued his tour last night in Saratoga Springs, NY.

