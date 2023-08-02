Notes Live Retains Maxim In Connection With Prospective Offering

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Notes Live, the music venue and hospitality company, has signed with Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”), a leading New York-based investment bank, to assist the company in its strategic planning process, and to advise and act as Placement Agent on a private placement under Rule 506(c)

This new comes as Notes Live has finalized a 10-year agreement with AEG Presents to exclusively book the talent and run day-to-day operations at the company’s flagship venue, The Sunset, in Colorado Springs. Construction on The Sunset is already underway, projecting to open in mid-2024. Notes Live also just opened a state-of-the-art entertainment campus in Gainesville, Georgia, as its second operating venue.

Investors and potential investors may find more information, including the private placement memorandum and related subscription documents, at https://m-vest.com/offerings/notesliveinc

Disclaimer: An investment in the company is speculative, illiquid, carries a high degree of risk and is suitable only for persons who can bear a total loss of their investment.

Notes Live identifies markets in regions with growing populations with a wealth of high-quality music and entertainment venues and offers premium concert experiences, unique and luxury fire pit suites, and elevated food and beverage offerings. Notes Live Founder JW Roth was named a “VenuesNow 2022 All-Star.” Notes Live has plans to operate in a dozen markets by 2026.