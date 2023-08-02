Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Notes Live Retains Maxim In Connection With Prospective Offering

Sunset Amphitheater (Photo: Notes Live)
COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Notes Live, the music venue and hospitality company, has signed with Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”), a leading New York-based investment bank, to assist the company in its strategic planning process, and to advise and act as Placement Agent on a private placement under Rule 506(c)

This new comes as Notes Live has finalized a 10-year agreement with AEG Presents to exclusively book the talent and run day-to-day operations at the company’s flagship venue, The Sunset, in Colorado Springs. Construction on The Sunset is already underway, projecting to open in mid-2024. Notes Live also just opened a state-of-the-art entertainment campus in Gainesville, Georgia, as its second operating venue.

Investors and potential investors may find more information, including the private placement memorandum and related subscription documents, at https://m-vest.com/offerings/notesliveinc

Disclaimer: An investment in the company is speculative, illiquid, carries a high degree of risk and is suitable only for persons who can bear a total loss of their investment.

Notes Live identifies markets in regions with growing populations with a wealth of high-quality music and entertainment venues and offers premium concert experiences, unique and luxury fire pit suites, and elevated food and beverage offerings. Notes Live Founder JW Roth was named a “VenuesNow 2022 All-Star.” Notes Live has plans to operate in a dozen markets by 2026.

