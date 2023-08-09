Chris Tucker Announces ‘The Legend’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker announced plans for his first major North American tour in more than a decade.

Produced by Live Nation, Tucker’s The Legend Tour 2023 will get underway at North Charleston Performing Arts Center in Charleston, South Carolina, with 28 additional shows at theaters across North America before wrapping at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on January 12th.

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.” said Chris Tucker.

After launching a career in stand-up comedy in Atlanta in the early 1990s, Tucker went on to box office fame as the comedic sidekick in films such as Fifth Element, Rush Hour and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, among others. In 2021, he was named the official ambassador for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, which focuses on providing assistance for inner-city youth facing homelessness, child abuse, and hunger.

Ticket presales for Tucker’s The Legend Tour will start on August 10th with general onsale starting on August 11th.

THE LEGEND TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 08 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 10 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

Wed Sep 20 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

Fri Sep 22 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Sun Sep 24 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Sat Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Tue Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Wed Oct 04 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Oct 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Tue Oct 10 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre Columbus

Wed Oct 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center

Thu Oct 12 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Wed Oct 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Thu Oct 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

Sun Oct 22 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts

Thu Oct 26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Nov 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Nov 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Tue Nov 07 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater

Wed Nov 08 – Kansas City, MO – Music Hall Kansas City

Tue Nov 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

Wed Nov 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Nov 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Wed Nov 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sat Dec 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Mon Dec 04 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Dec 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Jan 09 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Fri Jan 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre