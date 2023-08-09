Chris Tucker Announces ‘The Legend’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker announced plans for his first major North American tour in more than a decade.
Produced by Live Nation, Tucker’s The Legend Tour 2023 will get underway at North Charleston Performing Arts Center in Charleston, South Carolina, with 28 additional shows at theaters across North America before wrapping at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on January 12th.
“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.” said Chris Tucker.
After launching a career in stand-up comedy in Atlanta in the early 1990s, Tucker went on to box office fame as the comedic sidekick in films such as Fifth Element, Rush Hour and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, among others. In 2021, he was named the official ambassador for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, which focuses on providing assistance for inner-city youth facing homelessness, child abuse, and hunger.
Ticket presales for Tucker’s The Legend Tour will start on August 10th with general onsale starting on August 11th.
THE LEGEND TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 08 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 10 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
Wed Sep 20 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
Fri Sep 22 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Sun Sep 24 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Sat Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Tue Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
Wed Oct 04 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Sat Oct 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Tue Oct 10 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre Columbus
Wed Oct 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center
Thu Oct 12 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Wed Oct 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Thu Oct 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
Sun Oct 22 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts
Thu Oct 26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed Nov 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat Nov 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Tue Nov 07 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater
Wed Nov 08 – Kansas City, MO – Music Hall Kansas City
Tue Nov 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater
Wed Nov 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Nov 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Wed Nov 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Sat Dec 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Mon Dec 04 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Thu Dec 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue Jan 09 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall
Fri Jan 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre