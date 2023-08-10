The 75th Emmy Awards To Air In January

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Television Academy and FOX shared an update on the 75th Emmy Awards, announcing jointly that the awards show will now air on Monday, January 15, 2024.

The show will be broadcast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and will honor the performers, directors, writers, and tradespeople who help to create televised entertainment.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST/PST on FXX.

The Emmy Awards will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The revised broadcast schedule for the awards show follows the news at the end of July that the 2023 edition of the awards show had been postponed amid the ongoing writers guild and screen actors guild strikes.