Amid The Strikes, CAA Plans Layoffs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As ongoing strikes by the screenwriters and actors unions have brought film and television production to a halt, Creative Artist Agency has launched a round of staff reductions.

According to Deadline Hollywood, who first broke the story, the layoffs will affect about sixty CAA team members, including agents, executives and support staff.

The reported layoffs will also impact multiple divisions at CAA, but the total number of impacted employees represents a very small percentage of the company’s thousands of staffers.

Deadline reported that the layoffs were originally planned for August 15th but may be moved up.

CAA was reported to be already considering its current staffing levels amid ongoing negotiations with French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, who is reportedly in talks to acquire CAA, according to Bloomberg.