Australian Rapper And Lyricist Ziggy Ramo Signs With Peermusic

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Peermusic Australia announced the signing of Australian rapper and songwriter Ziggy Ramo (Ziggy Ramo Burrmuruk Fatnowna) to a worldwide publishing deal.

Ziggy’s deal will Peermusic covers his entire back catalog as well as his future works and is the first such agreement he has signed with a music publisher, Peermusic said.

Known for his compelling lyrics and social commentary, Ziggy’s repertoire includes his debut album, Black Thoughts, which includes the single “April 25”, and his 2023 album “Sugar Coated Lies”, which features the single of the same name.

“Ziggy is an incredibly talented artist whose work ethic, fearlessness and evocative lyrics are constantly pushing boundaries. I am very excited to have an artist like Ziggy join our peermusic team,” said Ralph W. Peer. “We really tried to understand his artistry and I think he appreciated our approach. It was truly a meeting of minds and we’re honored he’s entrusting us with his catalog and thrilled that we were able to make this deal happen.”

“I have always had a clear purpose of why I am an artist, I want my community to see themselves reflected in my music. Through my storytelling I strive for change for my people, and due to this I have always been very selective, and intentional of the team I surround myself with,” said Ziggy Ramo. “I have wanted to protect my creative freedom and maintain the ability to always put the art first. Joining forces with the peermusic family has felt like the natural next step in my journey. This is due to Ralph and the entire team taking the time to understand who I am, and the path I want to take. I look forward to starting this next chapter together. I feel empowered to know I not only have a great company behind me, but also a great bunch of humans.”

Ramo is currently working on a memoir which he will release together with a new album in 2024. Most recently, Ramo and Christine Anu released a cover of “Doo Wop” recorded by Lauryn Hill which he did for Triple J’s “Like A Version.” Ramo also recently released a visualizer for his track “Better feat. Jantine” which was filmed at Hanging Rock– a culturally significant site to the Kulin aboriginal nation.