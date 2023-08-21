The Weeknd Announces Australia And New Zealand Shows

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy winning Canadian recording artist The Weeknd announced the details of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Australia and New Zealand.

The South Pacific segment of The Weeknd’s tour kicks off on November 20th at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium and concludes at Auckland’s Eden Park on December 7th.

For The Weeknd’s Australian and New Zealand shows, special guests Mike Dean and Chxrry22 will provide support.

The latest dates expand the hugely The Weeknd’s hugely successful After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which has been breaking attendance records across Europe including London Stadium after more than 160,000 fans turned out across two shows.

All told, the tour has grossed more than $350 million dollars in revenue to date, with Mexico, Central, and South America still in the offing.

As the United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye has committed to contributing a portion of the proceeds from his tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization’s response to the unprecedented global food crisis. Over $1 million was raised for the fund via ticket sales during the recently wrapped European leg of the tour.

The fund also raised money during the North American leg of the tour through ticket sales, proceeds from an exclusive tour t-shirt, and a $500,000 donation directly from The Weeknd. The Weeknd’s corporate partners, tour venues, World Food Program USA board of directors and supporters also stepped up to contribute, as well as tour sponsor Binance, which contributed US$2 million to the fund. The first grant of $2 million will help provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia.

Australia/New Zealand

Nov. 20 – Brisbane – Suncorp Stadium

Nov. 24 – Sydney – Accor Stadium

Dec. 1 – Melbourne – Marvel Stadium

Dec. 7 – Auckland – Eden Park