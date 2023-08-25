Grammy Nominated Songwriter & Vocalist Trey Campbell Signs With SILO: Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Jack Ormandy, Co-Founder and CEO of SILO: Music (SILO), has announced the signing of songwriter, executive producer and vocalist Trey Campbell to a worldwide management deal. SILO is a multifaceted music company bridging the gap between the worlds of sync and pop, founded in 2014 by brothers Jack and Neil Ormandy.

As a Grammy award-winning multi-platinum-selling songwriter, vocal producer and executive producer, Campbell has an impressive list of collaborations with artists such as Kim Petras, Giveon, Ellie Goulding, Ariana Grande, Lola Young and John Legend. He has also written several gold and No. 1 singles for H.E.R., Ella Mai, Ellie Goulding and Kim Petras, with more projects coming in the 4th quarter of 2023.

Trey has received four Grammy nominations, twice in the “Best R&B Album” category for his work with Giveon and Legend, once in the “Best Reggae Album” category for his work with Skip Marley and a solo nomination for “Best Country Album” with Ingrid Andress.

Ormandy said, “We are incredibly excited and privileged to have Trey join us as a management client. Here at SILO, we aim to find new and innovative ways to maximize our client’s creative reach. In Trey’s case, this would be to continue to build him as an Executive Producer and support his endeavors as a songwriter and an entrepreneur.”

“SILO is known for quality and excellence. Jessica and Jack are brilliant at helping creatives curate careers beyond their wildest dreams. Seeing how they tailor-fit an execution plan of forming, elevating, and monetizing art is incredible. I am beyond excited to partner in a shared vision with them and can’t wait for the world to hear the magic we create together,” said Campbell.

Jessica Thomas, Director of A&R, Management & Publishing for SILO (who brought Campbell to the company): “For years, I’ve admired Trey’s extensive work with artists such BANKS, Giveon, John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Ella Mai, Bebe Rexha, Hailee Steinfeld, and so many more. Now, to get the opportunity to work so closely with him is genuinely a dream come true. Trey’s versatility across genres, paired with his unique ability to connect with artists on both a creative and humanistic level, is nothing short of inspiring. We are about to usher in the most eventful chapter of Trey’s career yet, and I am both humbled and beyond excited to be by his side on this new leg of the journey every step of the way.”