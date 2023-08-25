Monument Records Promotes Casey Thomas and Joel Beaver

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Monument Records has promoted Casey Thomas to Director of Marketing, Publicity and Creative and Joel Beaver to Associate Director of Marketing. In her expanded role, Thomas will continue to oversee publicity and creative services while taking a more active role in marketing strategy, and Beaver will be responsible for marketing, brand partnerships, and international and sync relations for the labels’ roster, including artists Alex Hall, Walker Hayes, Pillbox Patti, Brandon Ratcliff, Caitlyn Smith and Tigirlily Gold.

Monument’s General Manager (GM), Katie McCartney, says, “Casey’s strategic view has broadened extensively over the years she has been with us which led to this natural expansion of her role. Her passion for our artists and work ethic are unmatched and her energy is contagious.

“It’s been a joy to watch Joel’s growth since our launch. From student to project lead, his attention to detail and precision have been vital for our success. Both Casey and Joel see the whole picture which is critical to Monument’s mission”

Thomas notes, “I couldn’t dream up a better company to work for than Monument Records. I’ve been so fortunate to get to learn from Katie McCartney, Shane McAnally and Jason Owen every day for the last five years. Their vision, not only for this company and our artists, but for country music as a genre, is so inspiring. I’m grateful for the many opportunities they have trusted me with in my time here, and couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds.”

“From launching Tigirlily Gold, to marketing the success of Walker Hayes’ global hit ‘Fancy Like,’ it’s so exciting to be a part of the artistry and innovation that the Monument artist roster and staff embody,” Beaver adds. “It feels like we’re just getting started with so much immense talent on our roster.”

Thomas is a Boston native earning her Bachelor’s Degree from Colby College and Master’s Degree from Boston College, and joined Monument from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Hired as a Manager of Public Relations (PR) in 2018 – she later elevated to publicist and, until recently, director of PR and creative. She was responsible for the press operations and working on behalf of the label to help manage communications and press strategy for Monument artists.

Hailing from the Mountain State, Beaver moved to Nashville in 2015 where he attended Middle Tennessee State University and later graduated from Belmont University with a degree in Music Business. Beaver joined Monument Records in 2017 as the label’s first intern shortly after its re-launch and quickly got hired as a staff member before graduating college in 2018. During his seven years at Monument, Beaver has been in the center of marketing campaigns across the artist roster, most notably with Hayes and his multifaceted “Fancy Like” campaign with Applebee’s, as well as launching sister-duo Tigirlily Gold. Beaver was selected for the Recording Academy’s 2023 New Member Class and has been involved in CMA EDU, the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Troubadour Society and SOLID.

Formed under the leadership of Jason Owen and Shane McAnally, Monument Records is a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment (SME).