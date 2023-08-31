Ex-Sony Music Executive Joel Klaiman Launches Music Management & Marketing Agency, ASCEND4M

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Joel Klaiman, former Sony Music Entertainment (SME) executive, has launched ASCEND4M, described as a global music and entertainment marketing and consulting agency focused on comprehensive media strategies and practical artist and brand development.

ASCEND4M will provide guidance to artists and businesses in the music and entertainment realm, according to a press release on Tuesday (August 29).

The agency encompasses various aspects of music, media, marketing, and talent management, designed to cater to artists and enterprises operating across various content and media spaces. Additionally, the agency’s services extend to artists who are under its label.

One of ASCEND4M’s first campaign’s involves collaborating with music and content discovery app, Tunespotter, a search engine that identifies “optimal” moments for synchronizing music with visual media.

Klaiman became involved with Tunespotter in 2022 when he was brought on to consult for the company. Recently in June, Klaiman took on the role of CEO at Tunespotter to lead the company in driving engagement in the marketplace.

“With the content explosion occurring across all media we’re committed to making Tunespotter the ultimate destination for the best music you’ve ever seen,” Klaiman said.

Klaiman has also held roles at other music labels like Columbia Records, Republic Records and Epic Records. He also served as President at HITCO Entertainment, where he oversaw the company’s transition in its sale to Concord.

“Years in my head, months in the making, I’m thrilled to announce my own agency and label. Working with groundbreaking artists and culture-changing companies over the years, I’m grateful for the knowledge and skills gained from those experiences. I’m excited to partner with new and established artists and a broad range of media businesses as we lift for takeoff,” Klaiman said.

Alongside Tunespotter, ASCEND4M’s client roster includes North Star Boys, an Asian-American pop band, and Sorelle, a trio of singers who gained recognition as finalists on the NBC TV series The Voice. Casey Baer, a singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles and a rising TikTok star, is also among the agency’s clients.

“We’ve been hard at work since January putting a team together that understands a growth-driven mindset and collaboration with purpose. We want to empower creators so that they can ascend to heights never dreamed possible,” said Klaiman.