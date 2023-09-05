Scottish Music Industry Association Appoints Robert Kilpatrick As Interim CEO

SCOTLAND (vip-booking) – The Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) has designated Robert Kilpatrick as interim CEO and creative director. In his new job, he will assume leadership of the SMIA’s executive team and collaborate with the company’s board to enhance the value of Scotland’s music industry.

The SMIA currently boasts a membership exceeding 4,000 active participants in Scotland’s music industry landscape.

When engaging with government bodies, parliamentary representatives, and development organizations, the organization advocates for its members. It offers various services, initiatives, and events geared toward fostering domestic and international growth, sustainability, development, and innovation, all while upholding the principles of equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Kilpatrick will receive support in his new role from the 15-member SMIA company board, which has recently been fortified by appointing ten new directors. Additionally, the SMIA has initiated the application process for a new chairperson for its company board.

Kilpatrick brings nearly a decade of experience with the SMIA, with a proven track record in creative and strategic direction, project management, leadership, and business development.

Kilpatrick was pivotal in successfully acquiring Regular Funding from Creative Scotland by the SMIA in 2018. This funding facilitated the expansion of the organization’s operations and increased the impact and accessibility of its support services.

Over the past seven years, Kilpatrick has been at the helm of the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award’s development and implementation.

Before assuming his current role, Kilpatrick held positions with music licensing organization PPL and worked with festivals such as The Great Escape and Bestival. In 2019, he co-founded the Scottish indie label Iceblink Luck alongside Stina Tweeddale (Honeyblood).

The outgoing CEO, Ronnie Gurr, skillfully navigated the organization through a challenging post-pandemic year that presented difficulties for many within the Scottish music industry.