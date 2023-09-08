Kobalt Signs Songwriter, Producer & New Talent Jake Torrey To Global Publishing, Synch & Creative Services Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt today announced that it has signed songwriter and producer Jake Torrey to a worldwide publishing agreement, including global synch and creative services.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Torrey most recently co-wrote Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s single “Desire,” which is currently #7 on the UK singles chart. Other recent releases include YUNGBLUD’s “Hated” and “Low Life,” along with Lauren Spencer Smith’s “That Part.”

The LA-based vocalist and guitar player recently contributed to Charlie Puth’s self-titled album, Charlie, including the 2x platinum single “Light Switch,” as well as “I Don’t Think That I Like Her,” “Tears On My Piano” and “No More Drama.” Torrey co-wrote and co-produced “Off My Face” and “Lifetime” from Justin Bieber’s #1 album, Justice. He’s also collaborated with Kygo, OneRepublic, Maroon 5, John Legend and more.

Jamie Kinelski, Senior Vice President (SVP) and head of West Coast Creative, said, “Jake is an exceptional young talent. Over the last few years, through his tireless work ethic and stellar songwriting ability, he has become one of the leading writers/producers in Los Angeles. The entire Kobalt team is honored to be working alongside Jake & his team as he enters this exciting new stage of his career.”

When asked why he chose to sign with Kobalt, Torrey said, “It just felt like home.”