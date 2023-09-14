Adam Börjesson Named Head Of Operations At Live Nation Sweden, Luger

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the appointment of Adam Börjesson as the head of operations at Live Nation Sweden and their local partner, the Stockholm-based Luger.

According to Live Nation, the coordination of the regional office and local partner will amplify the ability of both organizations to serve artists and customers.

In his new role at Live Nation, Börjesson will take on day-to-day oversight of the two organizations, along with Ola Broquist, one of the founders and CEO of Luger.

Prior to Live Nation, Börjesson most recently served as the Head of Commercial Development at European entertainment company Amuse.

“I am so proud of both Live Nation and Luger’s agency. At the same time, we see potential to, by increasing the coordination and synergies between the agency operations, create even better conditions for our artists, organizers and partners. We have the luxury of having two strong, differentiated and clearly profiled agencies under the same roof, something we are very keen to maintain and strengthen. Through an increased focus on collaboration and pooling of forces, we see that we can have positive effects for our entire business,” stated Mattias Behrer, CEO of Live Nation Sweden.

“Adam and I share visions and values and have talked for a long time about working together. The timing feels perfect now that we have a fairly open position with a lot of new people in the house. Adam comes to the table with a new perspective, a new business mindset, his own valuable experiences and a lot of energy. He will be a very good unifying force for the entire agency team and will certainly contribute with new ideas,” added Ola Broquist, founder and CEO of Luger.

In addition to the hire of Börjesson, Live Nation announced the addition of Julia Carlsson as an agent at the company’s regional offices in Sweden.

Julia has previously worked with project management and production of Live Nation’s corporate events and will begin her new role the company on October 1st.