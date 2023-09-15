Canada’s Walk of Fame Makes History: 13 Rock Legends, 14 Iconic DJs, One Celebration

(Toronto, ON) September 14, 2023 – Rock music ruled the radio airwaves in the ‘70s and ‘80s. On Thursday (September 28), at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Canada’s Rock of Fame, presented by Canada’s Walk of Fame, alongside official partners Anthem Entertainment and Live Nation Canada, will be a momentous blast from the past that will go down in the history books. For one incredible night, Canadian rock royalty and the newest Inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame will be celebrated in an all-out extravaganza featuring unforgettable performances and collaborations, special guests, and presenters comprising some of the most recognizable names in the music industry from across the decades.

This once-in-a-lifetime celebration is the first of two induction ceremonies in 2023 as part of Canada’s Walk of Fame’s 25th anniversary events, followed by the annual induction ceremony and broadcast in December.

Co-hosted by music and fashion icon, radio and TV personality, and 2016 Inductee Jeanne Beker, along with radio host and media legend Terry David Mulligan, this first-of-its-kind mega induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame will see famous DJs and VJs of the era reunite for this special celebration.

Presenters include long-time CHUM-FM morning show co-hosts Roger Ashby and Marilyn Denis, Steve Anthony (CHOM-FM, CHUM-FM, MuchMusic), Alan Cross (The Edge, Q107), Terry Dimonte (97.7 CHOM-FM, Citi-FM), John Donabie (Q107), Erica Ehm (MuchMusic), Liz Janik (CFNY-FM), Stu Jeffries (Boom 97.3), David Marsden (CFNY-FM, CHUM-FM), Maie Pauts (Boom 97.3, CFNY-FM), Ingrid Schumacher (CHUM-FM), Christopher Ward (MuchMusic) and Michael Williams (CHOM-FM, MuchMusic), as well as renowned drag entertainer, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Poet Laureate of Ontario Randell Adjei.

In honor of the 13 Canadian rock legends joining Canada’s Walk of Fame’s distinguished ranks, including April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Lee Aaron, Lighthouse, Loverboy, Max Webster, Michel Pagliaro, Platinum Blonde, PRISM, Rough Trade, The Parachute Club, and Trooper, the electrifying performances and collaborations include:

Vocal powerhouse Lee Aaron , together with Fefe Dobson

, together with Twenty-year-old emerging artist Charlie Edward

Al Connelly , Alan Frew , and Sam Reid of Glass Tiger

, , and of Bill Henderson of Chilliwack

of Platinum Blonde ’s singer/guitarist Mark Holmes and guitarist Sergio Galli

’s singer/guitarist and guitarist Gordie Johnson of Big Sugar

of Rock duo and born storytellers Crown Lands

Jazz-rock-classical fusion band Lighthouse

Colin Macdonald and John Angus Macdonald, members of the award-winning East Coast rockers The Trews , to perform a special tribute to Trooper

and members of the award-winning East Coast rockers , to perform a special tribute to Quebec superstar , Michel Pagliaro

Loverboy ’ s frontman Mike Reno

’ frontman Lorraine Segato of The Parachute Club

of Carole Pope and Kevan Staples of Rough

“Everyone involved in this special celebration, from our honourees to our presenters and performers, has contributed to shaping our cultural landscape, and each has left an enduring impact on the Canadian music industry,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame. “What better way to celebrate Canada’s Walk of Fame’s 25th anniversary than with an unforgettable evening that both pays tribute to and becomes a part of Canadian music history.” Our government is proud to recognize and honor home-grown talent by supporting Canada’s Rock of Fame,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “This historic celebration will pay tribute to some of Canada’s most influential rock legends, inspire future generations of musicians and reaffirm Ontario’s reputation as an international destination for arts and culture.”

Canada’s Rock of Fame is the first of two induction ceremonies 2023 for the organization’s milestone year events. The annual star-studded Canada’s Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre will occur on December 2, honoring this year’s Inductees. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

The celebration continues…in honoring their induction to Canada’s Walk of Fame. Rough Trade and Michel Pagliaro are set to perform at the Phoenix Concert Theatre on Friday and Saturday (September 29-30).

The final Inductees for 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks, along with this year’s Allan Slaight Music Impact and the Community and National Hero Honourees.

The 2023 Canada’s Walk of Fame Inductees announced to date are champion of Human Rights and Social Justice, The Honourable Rosalie Silberman Abella (Humanitarianism); co-founders of the marquee Canadian brand ROOTS CANADA, Michael Budman and Don Green (Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy); multi-award-winning Indigenous actress, Tantoo Cardinal (Arts and Entertainment); the Canadian youth culture phenomenon, Degrassi (Arts and Entertainment); global superstar, Avril Lavigne (Arts & Entertainment); Canada’s record-breaking NHL Sensation, Connor McDavid (Sports and Athletics); Canada’s pioneering neuroscientist and oldest living Inductee at 105, Dr. Brenda Milner (Science, Technology and Innovation); beloved television superstar and influential commentator, Rick Mercer (Arts and Entertainment); and philanthropic champion of Canadian culture, arts and music, Gary Slaight (Arts and Entertainment). Still to be announced are this year’s Allan Slaight Music Impact and National Hero Honourees.

For more information on Canada’s Walk of Fame, visit www.canadaswalkoffame.com.