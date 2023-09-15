Warner Launches A New Creative Hub In Berlin

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group, including regional offices Warner Music Central Europe and Warner Chappell Music Germany, announced the debut of the label giant’s brand-new creative hub in Berlin.

The hub, which is located on the top floor of the historic Schicklerhaus building in downtown Berlin, will serve the label’s employees as well as domestic and international artists, songwriters, and producers.

The hub is equipped with an interior performance space, along with multiple rooftop terraces, and collaboration rooms that are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including Dolby Atmos® immersive sound.

According to Warner, the label’s Berlin team will leverage the creative hub to collaborate with colleagues at WMG’s other regional offices to expand the reach of local artists and songwriters with international fans.

The hub’s grand opening event was attended by more than 700 guests, including CEO Robert Kyncl, along with numerous artists, songwriters, and creatives.

Artists and songwriters attending included Katja Krasavice, Bennett, Marten Lou, Marian Gold (Alphaville), 01099, Wave Wave, Peter Schilling, Marius Müller-Westernhagen, David Orlowsky, noonoouri, Prinz Pi, and Karo Schrader.

“This beautifully restored building, at the heart of one of the world’s most vibrant cities, is a symbol of Warner Music Group’s commitment to super-serve our artists and songwriters. Along with our revitalized offices in Hamburg, these facilities will help our teams in Germany to keep developing our collaborative, innovative approach to music,” stated Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group.

“Today we are writing a new chapter for Warner Music in Central Europe. Berlin has a rich musical history and cultural scene, and we look forward to working more closely with artists and partners in the region. We see this new space, alongside our revitalized Hamburg headquarters, as sign of our commitment to local players in the creative and cultural scene, and to the importance of Berlin as a European metropolis and a location for the music industry. Here in this historic building, in partnership with our colleagues in Warner Chappell Music, we’ve developed a creative and inspiring place with a unique view over Berlin. This history connects us and creativity drives us. It’s time for new impulses and synergies,” added Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Central Europe in a joint statement.