Drew Barrymore Postpones Talk Show Return Due To Backlash

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Child actor, author and talk show host Drew Barrymore isn’t bringing back her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show until the current strike ends.

The decision comes about a week after Barrymore was criticized for saying the daytime talk show would premiere on September 18 in compliance with Writers Guide Association (WGA) guidelines and without writers.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram (IG). “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Variety reports a CBS Media Ventures representative told them in a statement, “We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her.”

Before the postponement, the WGA condemned Barrymore’s decision in a statement, saying, “Drew Barrymore should not be on the air while her writers are on strike fighting for a fair deal. In reality, shows like this cannot operate without writing, and that is struck work.”

Following Barrymore’s halt on her show until after the writer’s strike, The Talk on CBS also announced it would no longer return on Monday as planned. The Jennifer Hudson Show still intends to restart on September 18 while the writers and actors remain on the picket lines. Other daytime talk shows that have returned this season include The View, which has been airing without its writers, as well as Live With Kelly and Mark and Tamron Hall Show, neither of which have writers and are not covered by the WGA.