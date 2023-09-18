Kya McCullum To Lead UAA’s FIlm & Television Department

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced that Kya McCullum has been named as the agency’s new head of Film & TV.

In her new role, the New York-based McCullum will oversee all of UAA’s film and television business and coordinate with agent Jim Woodward, who has also been promoted to oversee UAA’s reality television projects and branding opportunities for the agency’s client roster.

“Kya’s promotion is well-deserved. Her dedication and talent are obvious, and we are proud of Kya’s accomplishments at the agency. Kya’s journey from intern to agent is a perfect example of how empowering our team ultimately helps to maximize opportunities for our clients. I am honored to be part of an organization with a long-term vision for the development of both our staff and our clients. Congratulations, Kya, on this new phase of your career; we anticipate great success,” stated UAA’s General Manager Nick Martucci.

McCullum first joined UAA in 2016 as an intern before assuming the role of receptionist and office manager. She was minted as agent in 2019, joining the agency’s film and television division. Before joining UTA, she worked at Sony Music.