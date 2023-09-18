Russell Brand Postpones His Tour And Is Dropped By His Agency Following Sexual Assault Allegations

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British comedian Russell Brand has postponed the remaining dates of his current comedy tour after several women publicly accused him of sexual assault.

The shows, which are part of Brand’s Bipolarization tour, included shows at the Theatre Royal in Windsor, the Pavilions in Plymouth, and The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton.

“We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don’t like doing it – but we know you’ll understand,” a rep for Brand said in a statement announcing the decision.

While the shows were announced as postponed, it sounds more like they have been canceled, with organizers announcing that tickets for the affected performances will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The New York Times reported that Brand was also scheduled to host a live broadcast on the conservative-leaning social media service Rumble but did not appear as scheduled.

Additionally, Brand’s publisher, Bluebird told The Bookseller that it has paused its work with Brand while he addresses the allegations and the same publication reported that Brand’s literary and talent agency, Tavistock Wood, has parted ways with Brand.

As well, according to Deadline, Comedy Central dropped Brand from the network’s televised Roast Battle.