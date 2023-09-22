Thomas Respondek Joins FKP Scorpio Booking Team

(vip-booking) – Thomas Respondek, formerly Director of Touring at Kingstar Music, has joined the booking team at FKP Scorpio. With over a decade of expertise in booking, tour planning, and sponsorships, he made significant contributions at Kingstar Music.

At FKP Scorpio, his role will be pivotal in expanding the portfolio, particularly in the rock, metal, and alternative genres.

“I am very happy to start a new professional chapter at FKP Scorpio,” explains Respondek. “After ten great years at Kingstar Music, I am looking forward to being able to contribute my expertise to an industry authority like FKP Scorpio. The company`s area of activity has grown steadily over the past few years, and this cultural and musical versatility really appeals to me and will hopefully increase with my input.”

Stephan Thanscheidt, CEO of FKP Scorpio, comments: “We are pleased to welcome Thomas to our team. I have known Thomas for many years and appreciate his work. Therefore, we quickly agreed that his further path would lead him to FKP Scorpio. His expertise has definitely found a useful addition to our ever-growing event portfolio.”